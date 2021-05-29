Lebron James is still dealing with his ankle injury

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Lebron James he is currently dealing with his past injury on his ankle in the NBA.

Lebron James with these words he panicked the whole NBA in general mainly to his Los Angeles Lakers team, since he is the most lethal player on his roster.

“It’s obviously been a rough year for me when it comes to my ankle physically and dealing with it trying to get back to where I was before the injury,” LeBron said, via Ron Gutterman of the Lakers Nation. “But every day is a step forward and we will continue to work on it with my treatment twenty-four hours a day, taking it, as I said, to where it was before the injury and until then my colleagues will continue to hug me. Down while I try to make plays for them. ” Words of Lebron James.

Lebron he was considerably more powerful during Thursday’s win over the Suns. The injury on the ankle that left him on the shelf during the latter part of the Lakers’ regular season didn’t seem to bother him too much, as he took it upon himself to lead his team to a key victory against a relentless Phoenix team.

We could say that the Los Angeles Lakers without Lebron James it would be difficult for them to move to a next round this season in the NBA.