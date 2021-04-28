Lebron James is left out of the ideal team of an NBA legend

The Hall of Fame member Julius Erving listed his best players of all time and, to the surprise of many, left the Los Angeles superstar off the list Lakers, Lebron James.

According ErvingHis top five players of all time are Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell and Jerry West. Meanwhile, his second team would include Lakers greats Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, as well as Larry Bird, Michael Jordan and Karl Malone.

If there is a pattern that is evident in Erving’s roster, it is that there are no active players at the moment. Some of them played against him, while the others are all retired players. It is also surprising that Jordan, who is still the best player of all time in the NBA for many, it was not in Erving’s top five.

Furthermore, Erving pointed out that the reason he left out Lebron James It’s because he constantly builds super teams wherever he goes, something that might not have been the case during the Erving era.

“When you look at LeBron, and whoever you choose with him. He’s the guy who has led the charge in terms of building super teams, ”Erving said of the Los Angeles star. Lakers, according to Audacy.com. “When he put the team together in Miami. He also put together the team in Cleveland, and he put together the team in Los Angeles. “

Yet Julius Erving’s list of the greatest players of all time remains incredibly talented. At this point, everyone’s list is subjective, given how debatable this topic always is. Many analysts and former players of the NBA they have different players in their top five because of the era or generation they watched.