Lebron James injury worsens, Lakers announce possible comeback

Star injury NBA, Lebron James worsens, and the Lakers announce their possible date of return to the team.

The return of Lebron James is on the horizon for Los Angeles Lakers as the playoffs approach NBA. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, James is considering returning next week.

LeBron had just returned to the lineup of the Lakers and ended up exacerbating his injury, causing him to leave the game early against the Toronto Raptors on May 2. That was just James’ second game since he returned from injury after missing nearly six weeks.

Lakers say Anthony Davis is being evaluated in the locker room. He appeared to twist his ankle on that three earlier in the game. – Bill Oram (@billoram) May 7, 2021

In what has been a season of the NBA for defending champions, Lakers they finally got back Anthony Davis and James before it happened on Sunday. Davis has played just 30 games and LeBron has played just 43.

However, LeBron should return soon and help the Lakers to advance in the classification of the Western Conference of the NBA with the start of the playoffs just around the corner. With the top four teams essentially locked in the West, it’s a battle for the remaining spots with many teams hoping to avoid the entry tournament.

Lebron James was one of the players of the NBA who expressed his frustration and discontent with the idea of ​​the entry tournament, as did the Dallas Mavericks star, Luka doncic.