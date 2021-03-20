LeBron James injures his ankle

Lebron James left before time the match between Los angeles lakers and the Atlanta Hawks due to an ankle injury that has the Californian team trembling.

The Lakers star tried to continue on the track, even scored a triple, but the pain led him to request a time-out, limped to the bench, and dropped into a chair to request the change. He then headed for the locker room. The Lakers announced that he would not return to the court for the remainder of the game.

The concern in the Los Angeles team is more than understandable, because their other star, Anthony Davis He has been inactive since February 14, when he suffered a calf injury in his right leg.