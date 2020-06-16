Lebron James keep chasing the ghost of Michael Jordan in all aspects. The Akron-born player wants to be on Olympus in the NBA with « his airness », and in search of the fourth ring that he is trying in the Los Angeles Lakers, other extra-sports topics are added, such as his appearance in the second part of Space jam (whose first part starred Jordan). and now with the auction of some of their products. The three-time NBA champion put up for sale a card from his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which TMZ said is expected to sell for more than a million dollars. If it is finally acquired for that price, it would become the most valuable card of all time, surpassing that of Los Angeles Angels baseball star Mike Trout, who reached $ 923,000,