Lebron James left some very important statements on the SmartLess Podcast in which he expressed his desire to continue playing for as long as possible and to do so in Los angeles lakers, a franchise in which he feels very comfortable. “I love the city, my family too and I hope to finish my career here. I don’t know how many years, impossible to say if it will be four, five, six or seven, but being in a historical franchise like this is great,” he declared.