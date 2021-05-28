Lebron James humiliated Jaw Crower and trolled the Suns

Lebron James offended and mocked Jae Crowder along with the Suns after an intense play in the match between Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

James first went and made a gesture on Crowder’s face like something smelled bad, that’s when he got angry and hit Lebron James what I wanted, to get a lack of it.

Crowder has tried to “talk trash” throughout the game against Lakers especially with Lebron James, However, the 4-time champion of the NBA he took a foul on him and then smirked; later this left Crowder standing and a phenomenal layup was hit that made the bench explode.

Here the video:

LeBron having fun out there 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BOoBUywzrM – LakeShowScoop (@LakeShowScoop) May 28, 2021

Lebron James Y Jae crowder They have a lot of history facing each other, and they also shared team jerseys for the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the Lakers dominating and Crowder being possessed, James He couldn’t help picking on his former teammate.

The King Lebron James finished the Game 3 victory with 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds. He was really calm in the first half before exploding in the second half. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 34 points and 11 rebounds, while Schroder added 20 great points.