The basketball star Lebron James stands behind the event to be held alongside other stars to celebrate students completing high school in 2020, a special broadcast called “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 ”.

Said celebration in order to honor the graduates whose party has been ruined by the coronavirus.

The special event which they announced last Wednesday, will last one hour, “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 ”will be broadcast on various networks: NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox.

This was announced by the LeBron James Family Foundation, the XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industy Foundation, who also unveiled will air the May 16, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (0000 GMT).

The event He will also be accompanied by other figures such as James, Pharrel Williams, Malala Yousafzi, the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, Yara Shahidi, Ben Platt, Lena Waithe and HER.

Similarly, the famous baloncentista He said he wanted to contribute to the cause, since they work very hard to graduate:

I wanted to help create a show that looked and felt very different from traditional specials. Something that speaks to the boys in a different way. These guys work very hard to graduate, and what is happening is really unfair, “James said in a statement.

For this reason, he somehow hopes that this somehow compensates for a large moment for them and their families.

I hope we can give them and their families something nice that makes them feel that their accomplishments are special. “

The acts will be carried out by students from high school Who together participated alongside the American Federation of Teachers, will include speeches, shows and more.

Similarly, networks will also be an important channel through which this celebration TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Complex Networks, PeopleTV and other digital platforms will broadcast the event.

Likewise, others have been confirmed figures such as Megan Rapinoe, YB, Cordae, Chika, CharliD’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Loren Gray, Brandan “Bmike” Odums, Henry Platt, and Jonah Platt.

