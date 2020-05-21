Curious news that has jumped into the NBA knowing that Lebron James He has organized trainings on a private track and with some teammates, something that does not seem to be allowed under California confinement laws, although some governors have clamored to set exceptions with professional athletes. Clippers players have also been known to start training at private venues before the NBA allowed teams to reopen.

