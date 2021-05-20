Lebron James gave the Lakers victory over Warriors with a winning shot

The star of the NBA, Lebron James gave victory to Lakers on Warriors with a winning shot with one minute left.

Lebron James hit a 33-foot 3-pointer to win the game as the clock expired with just under a minute remaining in regulation time to give Los Angeles Lakers a 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors visitors Wednesday in the Western Conference game of the NBA.

The Lakers trailing by 13 points at halftime before engineering his second-half comeback, he secured a spot in the playoffs of the NBA with victory.

Here the video:

BRON IS CLUTCH 👑 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/FfQrXItlva – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2021

The Warriors had a couple of chances to tie the game in response to the shot from Lebron JamesBut his last two possessions ended with a missed triple by Jordan Poole and a fumble on an upfield pass.

Triple-double Lebron James (22 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) helped Los Angeles overcome a slow offensive first half (42 points) and put up with an excellent night from the point guard. Warriors Stephen Curry, who shone with 37 points on 12 of 23 Shot (6 of 9 from three point range)