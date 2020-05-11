Emotions are in full bloom during all the documentary broadcasts The Last Dance, which is managing to bring together all the great basketball lovers and, of course, the great stars of this sport. In episode 7, when you were reviewing the time when Michael Jordan announced his first retirement from basketball, in 1993, Lebron James He pointed out that that day he cried when he saw how his idol made that surprising decision.

Definitely cried this day. 9 years of age. Just Couldn’t Believe It – LeBron James (@KingJames) May 11, 2020

