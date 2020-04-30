They are rumors, they are rumors. This is how the song sounded that could perfectly express the situation in the NBA right now. The uncertainty about the consequences that the coronavirus may have at the end of the season or not, does not stop. Adam Silver He has expressed on more than one occasion his absolute predisposition to squeeze the smallest option that allows the season to end, looking for formulas that accelerate the end and a unique venue. However, a few hours ago, information emerged from a medium as relevant as CNBC, which revealed alleged pressure movements by franchise General Managers and player agents, pressing the commissioner to cancel the season permanently.

Claiming the health risk that the return of the competition would entail, according to this information there would be a whole Orchestrated movement aside from the players who will seek to start early next season and sacrifice what remains of the current one. This has been too much for a born competitor like Lebron James, one of the heavyweights in the NBA who has come out of this rumor with tremendous forcefulness. Using his social media as a loudspeaker, the Lakers’ flatly denied this information and showed his full predisposition and that of his team to return to the competition as soon as possible.

Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season ??? That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we ​​would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything. – – LeBron James (@KingJames) April 30, 2020

This conservative movement of some sectors of the league could be due to the lack of profitability that would have to end behind closed doors and that would lead to a cut in the salary cap of up to 25%. The teams that will not participate in the playoffs already know that they will lose most of their television rights, so the incentives for them would be very limited and they could be the ones with the strongest bid for the option to cancel. Interesting to discover this shadow battle and to know the clear positioning of a Lebron James whose words will not go unnoticed and will be an obvious way to put pressure on Adam Silver and the entire team of executives of the NBA.

.