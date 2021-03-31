Lebron James demonstrates his skills as a tattoo artist by giving his tattoo artist a tattoo

Los Angeles superstar Lakers, Lebron James, has almost the entire body covered in ink. His tattoo artist, Gangatattoo on Instagram, has certainly had a lot of work for him over the years.

Now the King decided to return the favor and try to give Gangatattoo a royal design of his own. Check out the clip of James channeling his artistic side below, via Bleacher Report:

Bron gave his tattoo artist some new ink 👑💉 (via gangatattoo / IG) pic.twitter.com/QPweDLuZR5 – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 30, 2021

Gangatattoo revealed that Lebron James just got a new tattoo on his right leg and the four-time champion of the NBA He decided to go into action himself and tattoo a simple one for his tattoo artist.

Lebron James He has plenty of free time as he continues to recover from a sprained ankle he suffered more than a week ago. It is still expected that the 17-time All-Star of the NBA be out for 3 to 5 weeks.

His injury comes at an inopportune time for the defending champions of the NBA, since his partner in the crime of the LakersAnthony Davis is also out with a calf injury.

The Lakers are being cautious about Davis’ injury, given the uncertainty surrounding calf strains. Los Angeles would certainly want to make sure its two superstars are completely healthy as they prepare for their title defense when playoff time comes.