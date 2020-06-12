© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

LeBron James creates with other athletes an organization to mobilize the vote of the black community

LeBron James, an NBA superstar in the Los Angeles Lakers, and a group of other black athletes and artists have founded a project aimed at protecting the voting rights of African-Americans, taking advantage of protests unleashed across the country against racial injustice by the George Floyd’s death at the hands of the police, and ahead of this fall’s presidential election.

Dubbed More Than a Vote, the organization will aim to inspire African-Americans to register and vote in November. But as the group’s name suggests, James, 35, and other basketball stars like Trae Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Jalen Rose, will go much further. Comedian Kevin Hart could also join the organization, the association is seeking more support in the music industry.

Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?” They say “go out and vote?” What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist? https://t.co/GFtq12eKKt – LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2020

The motivation to launch this project is none other than fighting apathy among black voters. Older African Americans are historically reliable voters, but in 2016 there was a drop among younger black voters, especially men.

Until now, James’ political involvement has been largely limited to social media and an appearance during the end of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. However, George Floyd’s death last month at the hands of the Minneapolis police convinced him that He needed to “go out and do a little more” and become a role model for future generations.

More Than a Vote will partner with voting rights organizations, including When We All Vote and Fair Fight, and is being advised by Adam Mendelsohn, a former political strategist who worked with James for almost a decade, and Addisu Demissie, who led the Senator Cory Booker during this year’s presidential campaign.

“People are finally beginning to listen to us, we feel like we are finally setting foot in the door. It is time for us to make a difference,” the athlete told The New York Times in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

James has a powerful speaker to share your messages. Among his witter accounts, Facebook and Instagram, he has more than 136 million followers (just over 137 million people voted in the 2016 presidential elections).

“There are a lot of people who want change in the black community, but if you don’t really work on it or you don’t have the mindset, there will never be that change,” James added to the New York Times.

Meanwhile, the NBA has already given the go-ahead to return on July 31, although in a different context than usual. Following a meeting with the team owners, the league reached an agreement last week for 22 teams to resume the 2019-2020 season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, where the matches will be played, workouts and they will stay.

With information from CNN and The New York Times.