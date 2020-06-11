Lebron James He is very committed to fighting against police injustices and prevailing racism in the United States, which is why he has decided to take action. The Los Angeles Lakers star has created a non-profit association called More Than a Vote, with which it aims to raise awareness among the black community to fight for their rights and go to the polls when there are elections, in order to be an active part of the change. They have detected needs and aspects in which to work in each State and has the support of other athletes and celebrities from the North American country, as reported by ESPN.