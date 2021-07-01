LeBron James Complaints About Stephen A. Smith Playoff Injuries

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Lebron James complained about injury of the Players in the series of Playoffs of the NBA.

Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns, who are almost at the Finals of the NBA. With Bucks last injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo, players like Lebron James have given their opinion on the short shift, which could be the cause of the large number of injuries.

Some players agree, but there are also no who disagree. Shaquille O’Neal is one of the players who is against Lebron James and, unsurprisingly, Stephen A. Smith, who tore the Lakers star apart at First Take.

“We can’t even analyze basketball anymore, without guys getting caught up in their feelings.”