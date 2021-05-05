LeBron James became a new shareholder of a Spanish soccer club

Undisputed leader of the Los Angeles Lakers and a potential businessman. Lebron James bought a small part of the shares of the Málaga Football Club, of the Spanish Second Division, together with the company it belongs to: RedBird Capital Partners.

The power forward of the Lagunero team belongs to the aforementioned company and they decided to invest in the Costa del Sol club. And although it is still a symbolic purchase of a 600-share package, the plan would be to buy most of the shares in the coming years .

Sheikh Al-Thani is still the largest shareholder in the team, although he is being investigated for different crimes. He is momentarily separated from the work as owner and until the courts do not rule a sentence, he will not clearly know his future.

At the moment the judge in the case issued the order to seize the assets of the sheikh. And here Lebron enters as a minority shareholder for the company RedBird Capital, as published by Sport Direct.

LeBron James becomes a shareholder in Málaga CF and his goal is to become the largest shareholder in the short term. Currently they are active in the second Spanish division. pic.twitter.com/EwtVRikiYY – Sixth Man (@ 6thManLATAM) May 5, 2021

This company is linked to the NFL and also owns a portion of Liverpool’s shares. They are also owners of Toulouse, Ligue 2 in France. This could lead to LeBron being Málaga CF’s largest shareholder in some years.

Also read: LeBron James sowed doubt: “I don’t think I can go back one hundred percent in my career”