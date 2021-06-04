Lebron James angry at Kyle Kuzma for crazy shot

The star of the NBA, Lebron James angry with Kyle kuzma for crazy shot in game 6 between the Lakers and the Suns.

The Angels Lakers bounced back from a 29-point deficit to make things interesting in Game 6. They came close to 10 points when the efforts of Lebron James were flanked by some of their teammates from the Lakers.

But Kyle kuzma clearly he was not one of those players. The eaves of the Lakers He couldn’t find James on a big shot, then proceeded to throw a crazy shot. James’s body language said it all.

Here the video:

Lebron so tired of Kyle Kuzma ahhhh !! Lebron trying to post up and Kuz just Brick the hell out of it😂 Bron just start walking. I already know #LeBronJames like we should’ve kept @ ZO2_ pic.twitter.com/RFS0MxEtfS – McKinneyYellowJacket (@McKYellowJacket) June 4, 2021

That was not his only transgression for the Lakers in Game 6. Kuzma threw some kind of strange balloon at Lebron James, who could only walk away frustrated after the ball was stolen.

Kyle kuzma he finished with just two points, four rebounds and one steal. He made just one of his six shot attempts and had two turnovers in 18 minutes. It’s worth noting that Kuzma’s 3-year, $ 40 million extension begins next season.

Lebron James had to carry the load after Anthony Davis left the game after just five minutes when he aggravated his groin injury. The leader of the Lakers he finished with 29 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, with two steals and blocks each. James made 11 of 26 shots from the field with three triples.