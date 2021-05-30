Lebron James angry at Jae Crowder after bad foul

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Lebron James found angry with Jae crowder after a hard foul in the middle of the game in the NBA.

The king Lebron James received a lack of Jae crowder Totally aggressive she complained to the umpire and got quite angry with the grade behind the foul in game number four of the Playoffs.

Lebron James he was arriving to sing and he felt the lack of Jae Crowder is obviously aggressive in the NBA.

Here the video:

“Get the f – k off me.” LeBron wasn’t feeling this tough foul by Crowder 👀 * NSFW * pic.twitter.com/TMLw69YHyA – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 30, 2021

Lebron James finished the game with a number of 25 points, 6 assists and 12 rebounds in 38 minutes of play in the NBA.

Jae crowder finished the game with an amount of 17 points, 4 assists and 7 rebounds in 35 minutes of play in the NBA.

Los Angeles Lakers lost 100-92 against the Phoenix Suns team in a close game and intense on both sides on offense as well as defense.