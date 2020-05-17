Quibi promises that his next series on the Astros signal theft case “will be the definitive documentary on the scandal that rocked America’s entertainment sport.”

Quibi, the new streaming platform that offers quick content in the form of a snack

Houston (EU), May 16 . .- The communication company of the NBA basketball player Lebron James and Quibi are producing a Serie documentary on the case of theft of signals of the Houston Astros.

The series, provisionally titled “Sign language“Is being produced by the James Uninterrupted Sports Media Company.

He will share work with investigative film company The Cinemart, which created the popular Hulu documentary Fyre Fraud on the fraudulent Fyre Festival in the Bahamas.

“The documentary will transcend baseball’s diamond to explore topics such as greed, cheating, corruption, sportsmanship and activism on social media,” according to a Quibi press release.

A release date for the series has yet to be set.

Quibi is a subscription service that features short-form mobile video. It was launched last April.

Earlier this year, the popular podcast “Slow Burn” announced that it would create a season about the Astros scandal and would seek to adapt it to a scripted series.

Houston Astros manager and general manager suspended for signal theft

The case came after a major league investigation, which ultimately fined the Astros $ 5 million and suspended former driver A.J. Hinch and former General Manager Jeff Luhnow for a year.

The Astros as soon as they knew the sanction also decided to fire Hinch and Luhnow, although the Major Leagues could not verify that they had favored the illegal actions of the players, but they did have knowledge of them and did nothing to avoid them.

The investigation was based on the discovery that the 2017 and 2018 Astros used a camera to steal signals from the receivers of rival teams and then transmitted them to hitters through an ingenious system of code sounds produced from dinghies. trash.

