LeBron James and other celebrities team up to promote African-American voting

Friday June 12, 2020

Washington. In the midst of a wave of outrage against racism, NBA superstar LeBron James and other athletes and celebrities joined forces in a partnership to promote the vote of black Americans ahead of the November presidential election.

It’s time for us to finally make a difference, the Los Angeles Lakers forward said in an interview with The New York Times (NYT).

Dubbed More Than a Vote, the association will encourage African-Americans to register as voters and vote in the November 3 presidential election.

Support for minorities

At the same time, members of the association will use their social networks as a platform to alert them to any attempt to interfere with the right to vote of minorities in the country.

Yes, we want you to go out to vote, but we will also give you the tutorial, said the three-time NBA champion.

We are going to give you the context on how to vote and what they are trying to do, the other side, to prevent you from voting, advanced King James, who has more than 100 million followers among Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The initiative stemmed from the crime of George Floyd, the African-American man who was suffocated by a white police officer during a brutal arrest in Minneapolis on May 25 and whose death sparked protests across the country against racism, inequality and police violence. .

Personally funded by LeBron, the association will include other athletes like young Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and former player and current television commentator Jalen Rose.

American football player Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) and celebrities such as comedian Kevin Hart, who attended the Floyd tribute ceremony in early June, will also participate.

The organization will collaborate with other civil groups that promote voting, such as We All Vote and Fair Fight, the NYT detailed.

Like many other NBA teammates, James has expressed outrage over the Floyd crime in recent weeks and vindicated the figure of Colin Kaepernick, who has not been rehired in the NFL since protesting racism in 2016 by pouting one knee on the grass during the pregame anthem.

In recent years, James has engaged in various political initiatives, including the support he gave to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign that pitted him against Donald Trump.