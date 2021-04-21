LeBron James and NBA stars react to verdict from Derek Chauvin trial

LeBron James and other NBA stars expressed their relief at the verdict of the Derek Chauvin trial.

Tuesday was an anxious day for most of the nation, as the jury reached its verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. Fortunately, they found the former police officer guilty on all three counts for the murder of George Floyd.

The news was met with an outpouring of relief from all over the country. Even if true justice can never be achieved after Floyd’s family lost a father and brother forever, at least they can find the time and energy to properly grieve without this verdict hanging over their heads anymore.

A verdict of actual accountability naturally drew the attention of sports stars from around the world, particularly in the NBA, which advocated for Black Lives Matter during the bubble in Orlando last year in the wake of the murders of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and too many more .

LeBron James and the NBA react to the trial verdict

With the jury finding Chauvin guilty, LeBron James and other NBA stars took to Twitter to react to the news. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar had just one word to say: accountability.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns echoed James’ sentiments about accountability while reminding everyone that we still have a lot of work to do in this country.

Justice and Accountability! Things I never thought I would see. There’s much more work to do, but this is an amazing start working toward the reform this country NEEDS! – Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 20, 2021

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell praised God for the outcome, while his teammate Rudy Gobert hoped that one day, justice will feel normal rather than a cause for celebration.

God is good all the time… ..✊🏾🙏🏾 – Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 20, 2021

Let’s hope that one day justice for all will feel normal and not like a celebration 🙏🏽 – Rudy Gobert (@ rudygobert27) April 20, 2021

On Inside The NBA, former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade and WNBA star Candace Parker had eloquent words to share with their national audience:

“I think democracy we think of as a destination, and it’s a continuous journey. … We have to actively participate in that. ”@ Candace_Parker and the @NBAonTNT crew reflect on the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floydpic.twitter.com/N3MuWqYqv1 – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2021

Magic Johnson, Reggie Miller, Ja Morant, Kevin Love and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts also shared their thoughts:

Thank God… guilty! Justice has been served !! – Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2021

Thank you JURY !!! ACCOUNTABILITY – Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) April 20, 2021

Justice. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 – Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 20, 2021

As we can see from the support from NBA players, this was an important first step. Hopefully we can take the next ones to get closer to equality, accountability and true justice.