LeBron James and Michael Jordan are two of the best players of all time | Streeter Lecka / .
The broadcast of the documentary series The Last Dance revived all kinds of comparisons between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, who is considered by many to be the best player of all time in the NBA.
An interesting exercise in the face of this conversation is given by reviewing how well these two NBA legends could have understood each other on the court of having played together, having particularly different characteristics.
In the case of Michael Jordan we speak of an escort who in his best years shone with the support of his teammates, this based on the offensive of the triangle. He used to take on a role of point guard and finisher, depending on the game situation, being a constant offensive threat. His defense was elite and this earned him an award for Best NBA Defender.
LeBron James’ role in the league has evolved remarkably, as he went from being a pure forward, both offensively and defensively, to having the ability to put together a game and, in turn, defend on many occasions as a wing. pivot. His effectiveness in painting is truly remarkable and he has been able to complement it by being an iron defender.
Both share several characteristics that surely would have made them little compatible, starting from the fact that they are used to being the “alpha male” of their organizations. Having two leaders on a team can backfire.
Likewise, the number of balls they usually handle per game could have been a concern for the coach, being figures who got used to the NBA in handling the offensive pace.
It is difficult to draw a conclusion also due to the fact that they played in different eras and that perhaps, if they coincide, their style of play could be significantly different. Despite this, it is not easy to think that two players with these abilities could comfortably play next to each other in the medium or long term.
Surely it would have been a luxury to see them playing shoulder to shoulder in a context similar to that seen with the Dream Team of the 1992 Olympic Games, but beyond this, it does not seem sensible to believe that one could yield for which the other shone, thus This will mean making one of the most fearsome payrolls in NBA history.