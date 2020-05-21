LeBron James and Michael Jordan are two of the best players of all time | Streeter Lecka / .

Bron says he got to play pickup against MJ when he was 16 years old.

MJ hit the game-winner and reportedly said “That’s why they pay me $ 33M to do this.” ?

(via @uninterrupted) pic.twitter.com/U6Kpn2qElS

– Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2020