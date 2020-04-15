Searching for grandiose names and wanting to make classifications permanently is an innate tendency of the human being, who acquires a higher status in the sport. Every basketball fan has a question on his mind: Who’s the Best Basketball Player in History? And we all have our own answer, based on more or less objective arguments, but which become a mantra to repeat in each informal conversation in which this debate arises. The legends of the NBA and people from the immediate environment of the league, who in recent times have fueled the possibility that Lebron James achieve what seemed impossible two decades ago: that a human being is better than Michael Jordan on a basketball court.

The last to join the current of thought that Lebron considers best has been a mythic of the Detroit Pistons of the 80s: Bill Laimbeer. This once badboy who is training in the WNBA after playing professionally from 1979 to 1993, thus argues his opinion. “He measures 2.06, weighs 113 kilos and moves like a forward. Since coming to the NBA, he has been able to increase the benefits of all his teammates, has adapted to different franchises and knows how to involve his entire team in the he fights for the ring, something Jordan had to learn for a long time, “says Bill, even though Jordan’s six rings versus James’s three weigh heavily on fans’ minds.

“Obviously that is a factor, but in my opinion Lebron is a much more complete player and would have achieved great success at any time,” said a Bill Laimbeer He also made no reference to individual awards such as the regular season MVP (5 for Michael and 4 for Lebron) or the Finals MVP (6 for Jordan and 3 for James). This debate cannot be closed until the withdrawal of Lebron James, but the mere fact that there are ex-players and analysts who consider the possibility that the one from Ohio surpasses Michael Jordan, gives an idea of ​​the greatness of the current Los Angeles Lakers player.

