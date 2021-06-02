Lebron James and his statements after losing 3-2 to the Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Lebron James gave his statements after the game number 5 of the series against the Phonix Suns on the NBA.

Lebron James He said a few words that after having the series of Playoffs under 3-2 against the team of the Phoenix suns.

“They kicked our ass. It’s that simple… We practically got our butts kicked. That’s all there is to say. ” Words of Lebron James after defeat.

He also spoke about Anthony Davis:

“My way of thinking is that he will not be able to play Game 6 … If something changes, we will start from there.”

Here the data:

Superstar Lebron James It is a law of a defeat to stay outside the Playoffs of the NBA this season 2020-2021.

Lebron James got 24 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists in 32 minutes of play, the Phoenix suns defeated the Los Angeles Lakers team 115-85 in a game that from the second quarter saw a long lead from the Los Angeles Lakers. Suns.