Lebron James He has spoken about one of the most controversial and outrageous situations that has shaken American public opinion in recent times, such as the murder of a 25-year-old black man by two whites, who chased him down a street where he was. doing sports and was unarmed. “We are literally being hunted,” said the Los Angeles Lakers player, aware that his words would have a great social impact.

We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY / EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME !!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the ….. pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn – LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020

