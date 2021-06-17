Lebron James and a powerful reflection on the proliferation of injuries in the NBA

Lebron James It has exploded and has had no doubts when it comes to pouring out his frustration on social networks. The star of Los angeles lakers considers it unacceptable that up to 8 All Star players have missed matches of these NBA 2021 playoffs and blames the NBA for this pandemic caused by the lack of rest and the grueling competitive schedule prepared by the league. “They did not want to listen to me, I knew exactly what would happen,” says a Lebron who claims to have always defended the health of all his teammates and regrets having been ignored by Adam Silver and his team.

They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just “PART OF THE GAME”. It’s the lack of PURE – LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021