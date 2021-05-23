LeBron James almost missed the playoffs for a party with Drake and Michael B. Jordan

Fans of Los angeles lakers breathe a sigh of relief after learning that the NBA it will not sanction Lebron James despite the fact that the anticovid protocol established by the league was broken.

According to ESPN, those responsible for the competition investigated a promotional event of a brand of tequilas in which he participated Lebron James and other personalities, such as the singer Drake or the actor Michael B. Jordan among others. The presentation ended up being a party to use, something that is totally prohibited by the protocol established by the competition since it was held in full dispute of the last matches by playoffs.

For this act, proof of vaccination was required (in the United States you can practically vaccinate one in the supermarket), but neither LeBron nor one of his teammates, Dennis Schröder, they have put it on yet.

“Devour me again”

In the midst of this controversy, LeBron has been the protagonist in the networks for an advertisement that has come to light these days. In this case, the Lakers star shows his skills as a salsa dancer to the rhythm of the classic ‘Devour me again.’

These movements are not made on the court, although he does not need to.