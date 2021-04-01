LeBron James acquires more responsibilities at Liverpool

04/01/2021 at 7:33 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Lebron James, has entered with more force in the Liverpool next to his partner Maverick Carter to increase your participation in Fenway Sports Group, who has controlled the club and the stadium since October 2010.

The American forward, who already controlled 2% of the British team after spending six million euros, continues to expand its business businesses and has acquired more responsibilities in the conglomerate owned by John Henry, Tom Werner and Mike Gordon.

With an investment of close to 40 million euros, the player was especially satisfied with this great step: “For me and my partner Maverick, being the first two black men to be part of that ownership group is great. It gives people who look like me hope and inspiration that it can be done. It’s great to be with such a good group “.

In this way, the former Cleveland Cavaliers has become co-owner of the Boston Red Sox, baseball team; from Roush Fenway Racing, from NASCAR; and Liverpool, of the Premier League.

Economical injection for the Jürgen Klopp team

Beyond the association with LeBron James himself, the conglomerate also has signed a contract with the company RedBird Capital Partners, an investment fund that controls Toulouse de la Ligue 2. In total, the economic injection will amount to 750 million dollars, something that will allow the British club to alleviate the consequences of the Coronavirus and face the remodeling of Anfield.

The Champions League and the Premier, Liverpool’s two goals

Jürgen Klopp’s team faces the final stretch of the season with its sights set on the Champions League, where face Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, and in the Premier League, where they have to turn the situation around if they do not want to be left out of the European positions. Due to injury, the German coach will not be able to count on Henderson, Firmino, Van Dijk, Origi, Kabak, Keheller or Joe Gómez for the next appointment, in which he faces Arsenal de Arteta at the Emirates next Saturday (9pm CET / DAZN).