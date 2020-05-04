Michael Jordan He played his last professional game on April 16, 2003 in the Washington Wizards loss to the Philadelphia 76ers 107-87. 17 years have passed since then, but he is still the person who charges the most from a shoe brand. In fact, the comparisons are odious, since MJ charged in 2019 more money for his contract with his Jordan brand than what LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry they did it together.

According to Forbes, MJ would have earned $ 145 million between May 2018 and May 2019 and 130 kilos would come directly from Air Jordan. It’s almost four times more than the next best deal, Kevin Durant’s deal with Nike.

Thus, in fiscal year 2019 Jordan would have earned $ 130 million for Jordan, LeBron James 32 with Nike, Kevin Durant 26 with Nike and Stephen Curry 20 with Under Armor.

According to Forbes, Michael Jordan made an estimated $ 145M in endorsements from May 2018 to May 2019, $ 130M of which came from Air Jordan. That is nearly four times the next-closest shoe deal. The Last Dance continues tonight at 9 ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/klLyAymopC – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 3, 2020

These figures make it very clear that what Jordan did in the NBA, both in sports and advertising, are unmatched. Almost two decades after his dismissal from professional basketball, he almost quadrupled a LeBron James who, as much as he is a mass phenomenon, does not come close to what MJ was and continues to be.

.