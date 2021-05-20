LeBron decided ‘blind’: “I saw three rings … and I aimed at the one in the middle”

The NBA cannot complain. The new play in left a placid Tuesday in the East but a Wednesday to remember in the West, with a Lakers-Warriors, LeBron James-Stephen Curry, tremendous. A great game resolved, in addition, with a stratospheric triple from LeBron already in the last minute. The champion turned to the defense and his stars to lift a game that had been complicated a lot after a first half in which the Warriors were better at everything. The 42-55 break seemed short.

“In the dressing room I have seen players angry, frustrated, pissed off because we have not finished the job. But we’ll be ready for Friday… the game of the year, ”said Stephen Curry, whose absence two years in a row from the playoffse can avoid with a win on his track, in San Francisco, against the Grizzlies that the Spurs, already eliminated, were removed from the front.

Curry finished with 37 points and 6/9 on 3-pointers despite the Lakers’ exceptional defensive work, which was most noticeable in the point guard choking on traps far from the line of three: only three assists and six losses. In totall, 19 basket passes and 20 turnovers by Warriors who only had five at halftime. Then the Lakers really pushed back and forced eight losses in a decisive third quarter alone: ​​35-24 in a quarter.

The Lakers’ reaction after the break was evident. LeBron James and Anthony Davis entered the locker room with 11 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and a 3/19 shooting between the two. In the second half they combined 36 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists and 14/22 shooting. LeBron signed a +22 and Davis a +16 only in that second half in which Wes Matthews (+17) and Caruso (+13) were decisive behind, who played an extraordinary game.

LeBron assured that it was two veterans, Jared Dudley and Markieff Morris, who threw the others in the middle: “They told us we had to pick up that shit. When guys like them talk to you like that, you have to listen ”. El Rey finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists… and scored that miraculous triple that ended up being worth the victory. It was his longest triple of the season, and it came shortly after a tough foul by Draymond Green, who hit LeBron in the face under the rim with his hands and left him with vision problems, as he later acknowledged: “ After Draymond stuck his fingers in my eye, I saw three rings in front, literally. What I did was point to the one in the middle“.