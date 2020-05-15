The NBA today began withholding part of the players’ wages as part of the agreement they reached with the Association due to the pandemic of the coronavirus. Thus, players will experience 25 percent reductions in their wages due to a “greater cause.”

Of course, these reductions may not be applicable to all players, since six of the ten that charge the most have already received their full checks: they are LeBron James, Stephen Curry, John Wall, Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, and Paul George.

Thus, in these cases, since they have already received their full checks, they will see their salaries reduced in the 2020-21 season. That is to say that, from October 1, they will begin to return the money that they have now received in excess.

Thus, according to ESPN, Curry, who is the player with the highest salary this season ($ 40.2 million), must return $ 420,000 by check each time there is a 25 percent reduction for major causes. LeBron James, who charges approximately 37.4 kilos, will have to return 370,000. LeBron is seventh in wages right now.

These 25 percent reductions could be extended to forty if the end of the season ends up not being played (which would mean cuts of 1 billion euros).

Teams will withhold more than $ 30 million from player paychecks on Friday. LeBron, Steph, John Wall, Blake Griffin and Paul George have already been paid in full, but will owe an IOU in the fall. (via @ BobbyMarks42) https://t.co/c9RYA7o9XJ – NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 14, 2020

.