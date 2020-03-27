Lebron James, star of Los Angeles Lakers, He has spoken of the situation that the NBA is experiencing due to the slowdown caused by the health crisis of the coronavirus, and has commented the following about the fact that the return to the game occurs without an audience:

“What does the word ‘sport’ mean without fans in between? There is no emotion. No one cries. No one enjoys. There is nothing at all. we enjoy a hostile environment, you’re playing against the opponent in front of you, but really what you want to do is screw the fans too. ”

On the return to the courts, he wanted to add creativity: “Let’s go back to the courts, I would love to. Let’s just go to our training fields, put on our cameras and record ourselves. The truth is that I can’t imagine a sporting event without fans It’s just weird. ”

He ended up talking about what the coronavirus can generate from now on in certain habitual practices that we may stop doing: “I’m not going to hit the five of anyone the rest of my life after this shit. No more slapping after this coronavirus Let’s see when me and my teammates are going to shake our hands again after this shit. ”

