On her Instagram account, Rosângela Moro, wife of the former Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sérgio Moro, spoke for the first time this Sunday, 26, about the departure of the former Lava Jato judge from the Jair Bolsonaro government. “I could not expect my husband to do anything else; leaving the government was the only ethically acceptable one.”

Defender of social isolation during the crisis of the new coronavirus, she returned to defend the care against the pandemic and complained, like the former minister, to be the target of fake news. I regret that, in the midst of a giant pandemic, the focus has been distorted, because I believe that life needs to be above all. I am a citizen and, at the same time, the wife of a person who fought strongly against corruption under the maxim: the law is for everyone, in defense of the rule of law “.

“Wear masks and protect yourself. We can’t get out of this pandemic like that. We need to become better people,” said Rosângela, who has already posted a message of support to former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, before he left the folder – the message was deleted by her minutes later.

“Lava Jato is an achievement of Brazilian society. We are also a family that always, with a lot of faith in God, defended values ​​of ethics and truth. I never offended any authority in the country, even when I disagreed. I never insulted or offended any convict when my husband was a judge. Acts have consequences and each one is responsible for his own “, says Rosângela.

Earlier, Moro also complained, on his Twitter, of being the target of fake news on the networks and on WhatsApp. Rosângela also reacted. “We will live difficult times, certainly, with the spread of insults and untruths, whether by robots or by people who disagree with our values. But I remain confident that doing the right thing is always the necessary way.”

