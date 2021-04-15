leaving middle seats empty reduces exposure to covid-19

Destinations for travelers vaccinated against covid-19 0:46

(CNN) – Leaving the middle seats empty on airplanes can significantly reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, a new study suggests.

The risk of exposure to the virus can be reduced between 23% and 57% in planes that have one or two aisles when the middle seats are empty compared to flights with full occupancy, according to a study published this Wednesday by the Centers. for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Researchers from the CDC and Kansas State University used laboratory models to simulate how much exposure to COVID-19 particles can be reduced when the middle seats of the planes are kept empty.

The models were based on the spread of bacteriophage aerosols used as a surrogate to estimate the airborne spread of the coronavirus. Bacteriophages are viruses that can infect bacteria. The analysis did not measure the impact of wearing a mask, which is currently required on flights, but the researchers noted that a passenger with an infectious disease – even wearing a mask – may emit some droplets, so distancing could continue being useful.

The risk of exposure to covid-19 depends on which aircraft seats passengers are in

The models suggested that, with the middle seats empty, the reduction in exposure risk ranged from 23% – when a single passenger was sitting in the same row as a passenger with an infectious disease but two seats away – to a 57% when empty middle seats were kept in a 3-row section with passengers with covid-19 and others.

“When infected passengers and others who would have occupied the middle seats were removed, leaving six passengers with an infectious disease out of a total of 12 passengers who remained in the window and aisle seats, a reduction in 57% exposure, ”the researchers wrote in their study.

Overall “it is important to recognize that the current study addresses only exposure and not transmission,” the researchers wrote. More research is needed to determine the risk of the virus spreading and causing illness.

Traveler update

Earlier this month, the CDC said that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves. However, this is not yet recommended due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

The agency said that as long as precautions against the coronavirus are taken, including the use of masks, fully vaccinated people can travel within the United States without getting tested for COVID-19 before and without quarantining themselves afterwards.

As for international travel, fully vaccinated people do not need a covid-19 test before traveling, unless the destination requires it. They also don’t need to self-quarantine after returning to the United States. However, they must have a negative covid-19 test before boarding the return flight.

The CDC considers a person to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of the vaccine. The updated guide does not apply to unvaccinated people. The CDC advises anyone who is not fully vaccinated to continue to avoid travel.

All Americans, regardless of vaccination status, should wear face masks and uphold other public health measures such as social distancing and frequent hand washing, the CDC says.