Diaphanum packs up to compensate for the impact of the coronavirus on their wallets. The independent advisory firm has liquidated all its direct positions on the Spanish stock market to bet on Wall Street instead. In addition, he has decided to include “catastrophe bonds” among his bets.

The turn from Europe to the US has a long way to go in Diaphanum, which has long perceived greater potential on Wall Street. “We hold a certain position indirectly with European funds that have a certain weight from Spain, but We no longer have funds directly from Iberia or Spain”, Explains Miguel Ángel García, director of investments of the firm.

Although the firm assumes that the US economy will go into recession, they consider that there are more opportunities for appreciation in the US than in Europe. In this sense, García warns that the situation triggered by the coronavirus “is not a stop on the way to a bullish period”, but ensures that “the situation has changed”.

Value by value instead of indices

With this scenario, the firm has decided to rotate from its passive indexing strategy on the S&P 500 up to a more selective active management approach. In this sense, the chosen vehicle is the Vontobel US Equity. In addition, by sector, they preferentially target non-cyclical consumption and the health sector, while ruling out investment in tourism-related securities, discounting that business recovery will take much longer to be achieved.

As regards investments with a more alternative profile, Diaphanum has reduced its exposure to this type of asset, although it bets on the so-called cat catastrophe bonds ’, which are 100% collateralized in which both the coupon and the principal repayment depend on the occurrence of a specific natural disaster of a predefined magnitude.

These bonds are invested against the liquidity of the portfolios advised by the firm with the objective of seeking to de-correlate from markets plagued by volatility. The expected return is 8% with a “relatively low” risk, and a staggered entry has been chosen, diversified by region. These papers already have a weight of 1.5% in their medium risk portfolios, although they expect to be able to increase their weighting to 4% in the next two or three years.

Regarding fixed income, in Diaphanum they consider that it is “A good time to invest in corporate bonds”. In this sense, they point out that there are both investment grade and ‘high yield’ opportunities, since they estimate that spreads will return to their historical average, so that they can achieve significant capital gains.

Discard avalanche of bankruptcies

Facing a possible general credit risk, the firm’s chief investment officer has ruled out a flurry of bankruptcies, since it considers that “historical measures” have been taken to save the business fabric both from the fiscal area and with the provisioning of provisions and also with the buyer support of the central banks, which have opened their purchase and acceptance of guarantees programs towards a much wider range of emissions than usual.

