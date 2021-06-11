Leaves 12 injured strong accident in Miguel Ángel de Quevedo

MEXICO CITY.- A total of 12 people were injured in the spectacular accident on Miguel Ángel de Quevedo and Virginia Street in the Parque San Andrés neighborhood, Coyoacán mayor’s office.

Six cars and a truck were involved in the carom, which was overturned on the median. The other five vehicles were crossed over Miguel Ángel de Quevedo after the strong impact.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to care for the 12 injured, of which only four people were transferred by ambulances from the Emergency Medical Rescue Squad (ERUM) to different hospitals.

The road was closed from the incorporation of the Tlalpan road to Miguel Ángel de Quevedo towards the North Division for the work of the emergency forces, who removed the vehicles and auto parts left by the accident.

The road was reopened after 45 minutes after the firefighters cleaned up the fuel residues that were spilled on the asphalt tape.

The insurance companies were present at the scene of the accident to learn and determine with each insured the demarcation of responsibilities.

Traffic elements of the capital city police reincorporated the circulation of vehicles on Miguel Ángel de Quevedo avenue.

