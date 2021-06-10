Leave singleness! Elizabeth Olsen secretly married her boyfriend

Most likely, they were married during the year of the pandemic. The surprising revelation occurred in the section of Variety magazine, Actors are Actors, this time next to Kaley Cuoco. Olsen He said that he had been living in London for seven months and returned to Los Angeles two days ago.

In order to participate in the chat via Zoom, Elizabeth She had to go to the bathroom further away from her house because her neighbor is doing very noisy repairs in his house, so the actress had to find this solution to take the call without problems and be able to hear her colleague well.

Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen announced their engagement in 2019. (© . 1174189369)

Then the “accidental confession” happened, which confirmed that she is already married to Will arnett: “I also noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic, do you know the books?” He asked Kaley, referring to the decoration of your bathroom, and then show them on camera.

So we all knew, with that spontaneous and beautiful response that she is already a married woman; Olsen added: “These are classic but ‘magical’ books thanks to WandaVision because he’s too cute!” Although she prefers to keep their romance away from the spotlight, she did say that the pandemic allowed her to be closer to Robbie.