Leave her outfit and thus, Lizbeth Rodríguez dances in public | Instagram

Why worry about her outfit if her best outfit is her skin? This is definitely the theory that the beautiful Lizbeth Rodríguez applied when she decided to dance in public showing her charms to the fullest.

Ex girl Badabun He showed his best dance steps not only to the public, but to the camera and his followers on Instagram; however, it was not her dancing skills that shone the most in her video.

Lizbeth Rodríguez shared on her official Instagram account a recording where with a very small white two-piece swimsuit she danced in the company of two of her companions from the Veracruz boardwalk, where she did not mind being in little clothes to move her charms in more than lilting.

The former host of Exposing infidels He recorded the video dancing in front of a very moving song, to surprise with the end of the recording by turning his back to move his prominent curves very closely to the camera, stealing more than a sigh in the social network.

The influencer used her style to leave her hair in the wind and show off not only her advances in her dance classes, but her splendid figure in front of the cameras. Esteban Villagómez’s girlfriend showed off her flat abdomen, beautiful legs and curvy figure without any pain.

WATCH LIZ’S VIDEO HERE

Lizbeth Rodriguez He shared the video more than 20 hours ago and has exceeded 95 thousand reactions on his official Instagram account. The compliments were the common denominator in her comment box and the host of Infieles wrote about how much she is enjoying her stay in Veracruz in the description of the recording.

Rodríguez has confessed that he is having a good time with the jarochos, where he is recording for Infieles and assures he found many.

Lizbeth has been in Veracruz for a couple of days with her entire work team, where it has been seen that they have recorded a lot, but they have also given time to fun.

The beautiful girl has been sharing on her Instagram stories that recordings, outings, interviews and more have been her day to day … She hasn’t stopped! Surely, there will soon be many news for the Infidels series of this star of social networks.