Leasys makes Share Now 100 Fiat 500e easy

Updated Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – 20:05

The car-sharing company Share Now has just incorporated the Fiat 500e as a new model at its service in Madrid. 100 of these four Italian seats will successively join the Spanish fleet in the coming weeks. The brokerage has been carried out by Leasys, the joint venture of the Stellantis Group (to which Fiat belongs) and the Crdit Agricole Group.

In addition, the company expects to launch another 180 Fiat electric vehicles before the end of the year. Until now, Share Now cars had an autonomy of between 100 and 200 kilometers, but, thanks to this new model, users will be able to enjoy the electric mobility for trips of up to 320 kilometers, according to the WLTP (Global Harmonized Light Vehicle Test). In addition, users will also be able to choose colors between ocean green or mineral gray.

The Fiat 500e has already been presented in other countries such as the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany, with a great reception from the public. Now this model arrives in Spain with the aim of offering even more flexibility when using shared electric mobility.. With a fully loaded Fiat 500e, a day trip is possible to explore scenic routes such as Segovia, Toledo or even Vila. Therefore, consumers will be able to leave Madrid and visit other places in the region, improving their travel possibilities and personal freedom.

