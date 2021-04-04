Least sold cars in March 2021 – Autobild.es

We already know which models have been the most demanded by Spaniards during the past month; let’s see now what they have been cars least sold in March 2021.

March maintains the negative trend as far as registrations are concerned. On this occasion, manufacturers and sellers take 2019 as a reference, since in March 2020 the dealerships were closed due to the state of alarm and the confinement decreed as measures to stop the expansion of COVID-19. Taking this into account, 30% fewer vehicles were sold in March 2021 than in March 2019.

Today we turn the tables and, instead of the most data, we look for the least:

By segment, SUVs are still the big winners: 22,470 mid-size SUVs and 17,132 small ones have been registered, while utility sales remain at 17,828 units. The least sold segment in March it has been the sports car, with 145 registrations; very close are premium passenger cars (188) and larger minivans (257). fuel type, the big loser of the month is the diesel. The registrations of vehicles powered by diesel represented 21.7% of the total. As has been customary since the beginning of the year, diesel is surpassed by the sum of registrations of alternative energy vehicles (electric, hybrids, gas …) By autonomous communities, without taking into account Ceuta and Melilla (together have registered 173 vehicles), the autonomy with less sales in March it was La Rioja (330), followed by Cantabria (667) and Navarra (719).

The least sold brands in March 2021

Bentley, McLaren, Rolls Royce are the brands that have the worst results in March: both have left their counter to zero. Ferrari has only sold one car; the same as Lotus. It has not been a good month for Alpine either (with two registrations); Aston Martin (3) or Lamborghini (4).

The 10 least sold cars in March 2021

Now, we go to the list of the 10 least sold cars in March 2021. As on previous occasions, we filter the results based on price (we only take into account those that cost less than 50,000 euros) and the type of fuel (they are out electric ones).

Mahindra XUV 500 (1) Subaru Impreza (1) Ford Galaxy (2) Mahindra KUV100 (4) Jaguar XE (5) Dacia Logan (7) Suzuki Swace (7) Land Rover Discovery (9) Renault Espace (13) Mazda6 (14 )