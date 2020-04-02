High technology and new designs make you think that car prices are very high and you cannot get anything for a not so high amount, but the reality is different, it is still possible to buy a new car, truck or SUV for less than $ 25,000 in 2020
Automakers offer a wide variety of stylish, fun, and reasonably equipped cars for under $ 25,000.
These cars are not the most luxurious, fastest or largest, but they are new vehicles that offer very good performance and the security of having a new car.
Here are five new cars with prices under $ 25,000
Hyundai Kona 2020
This Hyundai model offers a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 147 horsepower (hp).
Photo: Hyundai
Jeep Renegade 2020
The Jeep Renegade offers a 2.4-liter engine with 180 hp and 175 pound-feet of torque or for more money, a 1.3-liter turbo engine with 177 hp and 210 pound-feet of torque.
Photo: Jeep
Volkswagen Golf 2020
Golf in the manufacturer’s history represents the European bestseller, and one of the best-selling models in history maintains the basic look of the previous generation, but changes the design of the lights.
Photo: VolksWagen
Chevrolet Colorado 2020
With its new front and tailgate design, Colorado now has a more aggressive look to match its award-winning capabilities.
Photo: Chevrolet
Mazda CX-30 2020
Base price: $ 23,000 2020
This SUV, which mixes the sporty with the elegant, obtained a 99% rating (never before seen) in front impacts, side impacts, post collision and AEB city tests by rating agencies. It may be one of the safest SUVs on the market.
Photo: Wikipedia
***
