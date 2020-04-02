High technology and new designs make you think that car prices are very high and you cannot get anything for a not so high amount, but the reality is different, it is still possible to buy a new car, truck or SUV for less than $ 25,000 in 2020

Automakers offer a wide variety of stylish, fun, and reasonably equipped cars for under $ 25,000.

These cars are not the most luxurious, fastest or largest, but they are new vehicles that offer very good performance and the security of having a new car.

Here are five new cars with prices under $ 25,000

Hyundai Kona 2020

This Hyundai model offers a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 147 horsepower (hp).

Jeep Renegade 2020

The Jeep Renegade offers a 2.4-liter engine with 180 hp and 175 pound-feet of torque or for more money, a 1.3-liter turbo engine with 177 hp and 210 pound-feet of torque.

Volkswagen Golf 2020

Golf in the manufacturer’s history represents the European bestseller, and one of the best-selling models in history maintains the basic look of the previous generation, but changes the design of the lights.

Chevrolet Colorado 2020

With its new front and tailgate design, Colorado now has a more aggressive look to match its award-winning capabilities.

Mazda CX-30 2020

Base price: $ 23,000 2020

This SUV, which mixes the sporty with the elegant, obtained a 99% rating (never before seen) in front impacts, side impacts, post collision and AEB city tests by rating agencies. It may be one of the safest SUVs on the market.

