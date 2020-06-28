If you want to boost your health and start eating natural products that help you preserve your health, chamomile tea will put your body on a path to wellness success.

If your problem is that you suffer from anxiety, two cups of tea a day will help you to naturally achieve balance and if on the other hand your problem is that you cannot sleepWith 4 cups a day you will begin to notice the changes and see how your sleep is regularizing.

Regularly drink chamomile tea and forget about bothersome gases.

According to the University UK’s University of Nottingham Medical School The consumption of chamomile tea helps muscles and blood vessels to relax thanks to the bisabolol, luteolin and apigenin present among its properties. With relaxed blood vessels and muscles, your whole body will be, so bet on this tea to calm down from stress.

If you suffer from cancer, there are studies that indicate that with the extract of this plant it is possible to fight, at the cellular level, certain types of this disease.

If you like, you can also take advantage of anti-inflammatory properties provided by this plant. These properties come from the flavonoids and alpha-bisabolol present in the plant.

A study published in the American chemical society ensures that drinking chamomile tea with every meal will help prevent vision loss and the kidney damage in people with diabetes.

If you have coldInhaling the steam of this tea will alleviate the symptoms as well as its consumption as tea. It also helps with the syndrome of irritable colonstop the diarrhea, relieve stomach aches and obtain a better intestinal transit.

Martha Libster, author of « Delmar’s Integrative Guide for Nurses« he explains in his book that chamomile tea helps alleviate period pains as well as the pregnancy pain.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center recommends that the intake of this flower corresponds to 2-4 grams daily so that its effects, discussed in this article, have a hold on the body.

If you are not yet a fan of chamomile tea, surely with this information you will understand that two cups a day of chamomile tea, sweetened with honey, will greatly contribute to your health.