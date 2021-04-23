Learn what cryptocurrency problems Nano coin solves from users’ perspective

Compartir

Created by Colin LeMahieu, Nano is software that is designed to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions without fees. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, the Nano blockchain does not keep a complete record of transactions, but tracks account balances and associated transaction amounts. The current market price of NANO is $ 8.99 after a decrease of 0.28% over 24 hours.

Nano is a cryptocurrency designed to facilitate secure, commission-free, and virtually instant payments, addressing the significant drawbacks of financial infrastructure and many cryptocurrencies. Nano is a peer-to-peer platform that uses a lattice-block data structure that enables its users to transfer value quickly without relying on centralized intermediaries. It uses an open representative voting system where account holders can vote for their chosen representative, unlike other cryptos.

With its goals almost similar to those of Bitcoin, nano coin aims to replace fiat currencies to bring cryptocurrencies into people’s everyday lives. Unlike other popular cryptocurrencies, it performs tasks in a more flexible and faster way.

The Nano cryptocurrency uses advanced technologies to overcome many scale concerns, which are even worrying established networks, including Ethereum and Bitcoin. It is a trustless crypto that has low latency and uses directed acyclic graphics technology and block lattice architecture. The use of targeted acyclic graphics technology provides unlimited scalability and instant transactions. Nano uses the delegated proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.

The Nano architecture uses a proof of work mechanism as an antispam measure to prevent attacks and not a protocol of agreement. From a users perspective, Nano seems to be an ideal currency because its transactions are instantaneous, free, and can be infinitely scaled. Compared to other popular cryptocurrencies, the transaction time is indeed an improvement. Furthermore, its security is enhanced by the delegated proof-of-work protocol where an attacker will need to control half of the nano tokens for a successful attack and which is practically impossible because it will require a substantial financial investment.

Crypto is listed on many exchanges such as Binance, Huobi, Coinex, and Mercatox.