The pictures of pets on social networks, they are usually the most liked. Posting that image of the cat or dog in quarantine during the new coronavirus pandemic has become a habit. There are even some animals full of charisma and personality that have their own profiles on Instagram or Facebook.

But those who see those cuteness on the internet do not imagine the work they can do to make a good image, without being shaken, with an appropriate scenario and counting on the collaboration of the pet itself. The first condition for the task is to be in no hurry. It is essential that the person responsible for the Photos the dog has patience throughout the process. After all, the dog’s behavior is unpredictable and he may end up doing something unexpected. Puppies do not know that exactly at that moment it is necessary to stand still. Therefore, if the desire is a paused photo, it is necessary to maintain serenity. Using toys to distract them is a strategy, but it will depend on their temperament. When it comes to lighting, you also need to be careful with flash so as not to frighten them or even impair their vision.

To help those who have difficulty and want to make a perfect click, we took some tips from DogHero, a pet services company in Latin America, which developed a tutorial to facilitate the photo session and have several records to keep on an album or post on social media. The report also tested the guidelines with Madruguinha, a friendly seven-year-old Yorkshire.

How to photograph your pet perfectly

Both a semi-professional camera and a smartphone can take high-quality photos of the pet. In the case of cameras, which are larger and have more advantageous lenses, the pet may be curious and want to sniff the equipment, which can yield some fun records. However, it is worth noting that one of the main precautions must be with the flash of both equipment, which can frighten and even impair his vision. In addition, from a more aesthetic point of view, the flash can also cause “red eye” in photographs.

Adequate lighting is essential for the tutor to have the photos he plans. The tip is to use natural light, since closed or dark places may cause the tutor to need to use the flash. On the other hand, if you choose to shoot at night, it is recommended to turn on all the lights and, if necessary, use a lamp or even a flashlight from another cell phone to help. In addition, it is important to always position the light in favor of the pet. In the rehearsal I did with Madruguinha, my puppy, I took advantage of the sun and made the records during the day.

The photos of the dogs are even more adorable when they face the camera. To achieve the feat, the photographer can hold a toy with his free hand, keeping it close to the lens. DogHero recommends the use of toys that emit some sound and that end up drawing more attention from the pet. If the tutor does not have them around, it is worth captivating the pet with snacks, snapping your fingers or whistling. In my case, I tried everything, but I had difficulty, because Madruguinha usually doesn’t stop. So, I decided to caress him to relax before the photos.

To get your dog to face the camera, crouch and try to take pictures at the pet’s eye level. In the case of small pets, one solution is to place him on the sofa or in a comfortable chair and thus, the tutor does not need to lie on the floor. When I decided to put Madruguinha in the chair, it seems that I got good results.

I was so excited that he was looking at the camera that I decided to improvise a situation. In one of the records, I took into account that he was wearing a ‘cooler look’ and offered him a book to ‘read’. And we chose A Pest, by Albert Camus. Good enough in times of pandemic, isn’t it? Check out:

In addition to the improvised scenario, it may be interesting to invest in adornments, accessories and special clothes for pets, such as headbands, bows and more, according to your dog’s taste. Madruguinha doesn’t really like to wear anything but, because of the cold, I think he got used to the overalls of the chapolin Colorado person.

About the decoration, the background is an element that can ruin a photo or be the charming detail of the composition. For example, if you make the image of the dog in the middle of the clothes scattered on the floor, it will not have a good result. Therefore, the suggestion is that the photographer of the occasion devote time to organize and decorate the environment that will be the background of the photographs. The tutor can choose a beautiful wall, put a blanket on the sofa and collect objects and clothes scattered around the room. As I didn’t have many options at home, I decided to separate the dolls and some stuffed animals from my daughter, Martina, to keep Madruguinha company. And it seems that he didn’t feel so intimidated and lonely during the session.

To register the “right moment” of the photo, it is important to focus and try to capture the moments when the dog is playing, having fun and “smiling”. When people see photographs of animals “smiling” and looking at the camera, there is a feeling that pets are happy. On the other hand, spontaneous images are the coolest.

