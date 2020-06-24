· Strategic marketing is nothing more than analysis management of the information collected

· Knowing how to use the information, the cost can present a decrease of up to 40 percent of its cost

· Think on & off, although digital commerce has increased, you should not neglect physical commerce

To achieve the marketing purpose there are different factors that play an important role in achieving its mission.

In 1962, William Lazer and Eugene J. Kelly proposed 3 indispensable factors of an organization in the text Managerial Marketing: Perpectives and Viewpoints. And it is precisely in these that conventional marketing focuses today.

Put communication first, and although the media has changed over the years, the strategy remains in place. Especially when wanting to successfully reach the customer.

This is why we place great emphasis on synthesizing the information handled and developing it in a clear and concise way so that the message is transmitted in the best terms.

Points to consider:

· This strategy is perfect for small brands and with little time because they focus on the fundamental points. Which can also be a point against, because it does not allow you to delve into the needs of consumers:

· The requirement of this is focused on short-term results, so you will need constant monitoring to take the next step.

· It highlights the visual identity on the strategy and substance of the positioning, as this comes later and in the short term it is not the most important thing.

· Another negative point is the clarity in the messages sent to the target because to define this positioning strategy

What do I gain if I learn to use Data?

Knowing how to use the information, the cost can decrease up to 40 percent of its cost. But above all it benefits you to have hard and reliable data that will allow you to know what your strengths are and which you should improve.

· The main thing is to review the complete purchase cycle, know that you are doing well and use the context as your benefit. Later you can optimize the time that the client spends on a purchase.

According to the Content Shoppers report, the 62 percent of shoppers who have purchased a product online but choose to pick it up at the store.

· Finally, a good option is to invest 10 percent of your budget in tools and 90 percent in human resources to interpret the data and convert it into actions that improve results.

