Elevated temperatures above 37º C should be controlled as soon as possibleTherefore, our body begins to act as a show of defense. Would you be surprised if we tell you that there are natural and effective ways to lower your fever with coffee?

Lower the fever with coffee and other natural teas

For lower the fever with coffee you just need to pour a little ground coffee into a sock, so that a kind of insole can be formed without the product spilling out.

Leave your feet wrapped in coffee for a few minutes and after a few minutes take the temperature again and you will see how after a few minutes it will go down.

Effective infusions against fever

Thyme and chamomile

To prepare this effective infusion against fever you only need a tablespoon of chamomile, and another of thyme in a cup of boiling waterLet it sit for about five minutes and when it is warmer it will be time to strain it and drink it several times a day.

Sage, lemon and honey

To prepare this infusion you will only need 5 grams of honey, 25 grams of fresh sage leaves and three tablespoons of lemon juice, all these ingredients you will have to mix them in a cup of boiling water.

Lemon and barley

You will pour into a container 1 liter of boiling water, two tablespoons of barley and the skin of 1 lemon. Leave all this covered so that it can rest for 12 hours, preferably overnight, strain everything and drink a cup several times a day.