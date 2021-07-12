learn to fly them and train with them

We show you a compilation of the best apps to plan flights with your drones safely.

If you just got the drone you wanted so much or if you are thinking of getting one, you are going to need some Android drone apps that will help you improve your flight experience.

It does not matter if it is drone flights for entertainment or in a professional way, you will always need to have some accessories that allow you to make the most of the time in the air of your ship.

To do this, we tell you some additional applications that we consider essential, both when planning your flight and to safely enjoy this incredible experience.

The 6 best apps on Android to fly drones

If you need an application to ensure the allowed zones to fly your drone, get the weather report or just wear a record of your flights, then we leave you the 6 apps for Android drones that cannot be missing from your mobile device.

Pix4d Capture

Pix4d Capture is one of the applications most used by drone users when planning your flights. It consists of a tool that will help you to carry out a zone mapping you want to fly over with your ship.

It is very simple and practical to use, where among other sections, you can manage flights in the form of a grid, double grid (overlapping two perpendicular grids), circular flights and even join several of the above within a single flight automatically.

It also allows set speed, camera tilt angle and percentage of overlap between images In a simple way. It is totally free within the Play Store.

Dronecast

You drone is one of the more complete applications to fly drones that you can find on Android. Since climate information until flight routes, it is a great complement.

It is enough to enter the platform and know the real-time weather forecasts, exclusion zones thanks to its integration with Airmap within the US, UK, Europe, Asia and more.

It has great customization according to your drone model and flight capacity, get a forecast for the next 7 days to plan future flight missions, totally free and without advertising.

UAV Forecast

One of the most important aspects at the time of fly a drone is he meteorological status and thanks to UAV Forecast, you will have detailed information about the wind and weather to know if the environmental conditions they are ideal for flying.

One of the most outstanding features is that you can place the parameters of your drone and the app will provide you with the necessary information to know the wind speed and direction, the thermal sensation and the temperature, cloud cover, visibility and other sections allow the circulation of your ship.

If you need it, you can also get a detailed maps with visible no-fly zones, among other options. It is totally free and can be very useful when it comes to plan your flight missions.

Airmap

It is one of the best Android drone apps Furthermore, it is a leading aeronautical data and services platform for drones and UAVs globally. It is a very complete tool for plan your flights with complete safety and confidence.

Get real-time information on flight rules and conditions, as well as airspace regulations of over 20 countries around the world. In addition, it has different styles of maps that fit your needs.

With Airmap you can create and manage your pilot profile and UAV aircraft, plan your flight path according to a certain duration, altitude and airspace requirements.

We cannot forget the function for receive real-time traffic alerts when other drones are in the area and shows publicly shared flights around the world. It’s totally free on the Play Store, so check it out.

Enaire Drones

Enaire Drones is a official application of the Spanish government which is very useful for any user, in which you will be able to know the possibility of fly your drone or not in the area where it is located and generally within Spain.

In short, it is an app that informs you what you can and what you should not do when flying a drone in Spain. Get map access to restricted zones categorized by color, information from flight restrictions by location or in case of being temporary, flight warnings and much more in real time.

It is perfect for recreational or professional drone flights. Although it is in beta phase, it will progressively include all the features offered by the web such as route tracing or distance calculation. Download it for free on the Play Store.

As you know, one of the essential requirements to be able to fly a drone is to register it with the competent body according to the corresponding regulations. If you’ve already done this step, then it’s time to start enjoying the altitude.

Aloft

Aloft is one of the best Android drone apps and also very complete. It offers weather and airspace reports, flight data log, audio and video transmission and much more.

All these tools and functions allow the user to fly their drones under a safe and reliable environment. It is also a service approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and free for Android mobiles, the only disadvantage is that it is not in Spanish, but the developer promises to take the service to other countries.

Either way, we hope that with these Android drone apps you can improve your flying experience and take it to the next level, always safely with drone.

If you know of another app that is essential for this activity, do not hesitate to share it with us and thus continue offering the better alternatives to our community. You may also be interested in this mobile that Vivo is patenting with a removable camera that can “fly” like a drone, or better yet, discover how to operate your drone with your smartphone.

