Learn to flow | The NY Journal

Until the second week of March 2021, statistics indicated that more than 202 million people had received a dose of the vaccine, while 75 million citizens had already completed their dose cycle.

Of course, the vast majority of the world’s population still needs to be served, but it is expected that as this year 2021 runs and the spectrum of protected people will continue to expand. Meanwhile, the fatigue after a year of confinement is real and is being suffered by millions of people who see their lives on hiatus.

If weekly or monthly planning is weighing you down, a practical way to cope is to create daily goals. Think: what is that task or those tasks that you must fulfill today? It helps me a lot to do the most difficult things first, in the morning, but I know of people who work with greater concentration in the afternoon or at night.

Taking a space in our home, even if it is a small corner in the room, where we only dedicate ourselves to work, helps us maintain focus since, when we sit down to work, it will be much easier for our brain to concentrate.

And if you can’t have a designated place for it, when you finish work close your laptop or turn off the computer. Help your mind to have those little rituals that were usual for us before and that marked the beginning or end of a working day.

You do the same with your personal care: shower and dress for work. You don’t need to dress for the office, but don’t stay in your pajamas all day, either. Remember that habits help us make things easier.

When you feel the sadness of isolation overwhelm you, reach out to talk to friends or coworkers. Whether it’s regularly scheduled virtual meetings or just a group text message, write to your colleagues or friends and make time to chat about other topics that have nothing to do with work.

As you can see, it is a matter of turning the tortilla. We are facing a new paradigm of life. It is natural sometimes we need time, our moment, to adapt. The important thing is to learn to flow so as not to suffer.

