“My life died out.” Ana’s phrase summarizes the tear of the mother who has lost not only her only son but everything. A new and tragically different stage begins now for Ana Obregón. But, still devastated and without Álex, to whom she has dedicated herself body and soul during her years of fighting cancer, the actress is not alone, she has her family, her friends and the memories of her son.

Nothing will be the same in the house in La Moraleja where Alex grew up, in which he bathed, and smiled, and did the childish pranks, the teenage parties … During the rest of her life, Ana will breathe in that home what became of his son, the air that Alex breathed. You will see him everywhere, even if he closes his eyes, he will see him in the framed photographs, in the windows facing the garden, in the kitchen, in his terrifyingly empty bedroom but full of looks, smiles, smells of Alex, memories and almost 28 years old.

“My light and my center”

Ana has her memory, the memory of a young man full of energy, entrepreneur and vitalist like his mother. No one better than Alex’s father to describe the memory that remains of his son. “I will take you out of danger, but in the meantime remember that you are and will always be my light and my center. It is the greatest honor to be your father. God bless you Alex,” wrote Alessandro Lequio.

Ana, who turned 65 in March, was at war. His has been a constant battle against the illness of his only son, Álex Lequio. The actress and presenter knew for a few weeks that she would lose the contest and with it what she loved the most, and she put aside her artistic side to squeeze the last moments of life of the creature that she brought to the world in June 1992 and that since last May 13 he has not been among us.

“My life died out”

Before Álex’s death, Ana drew strength we do not know where to smile and to show the whole world the positivism and vitality that she wanted to show her son in case he ever heard or saw her. But he was silent on Wednesday shortly before three in the afternoon, upon learning the outcome.

Since then, her smile has been a cry, an attempt to thank the support and affection she has received, but it is a smile that tears those who see her because underneath that complacent and well-meaning grin of Ana is her most spontaneous phrase: “It died out” my life, “he said, four words that the best writer on earth could not have put together better to describe what Ana suffers.

Álex died without remedy and victim of the cancer that he suffered after a time admitted to the Quirón Clinic in Barcelona. The last days of Ana Obregón with her son were sustained by the support of Alessandro Lequio, also devastated, and who knows best the pain of the mother who has lost what she loved most. But Ana was sustained above all by her iron will to say goodbye, without collapsing, to her beloved Alex.

Pass the duel

Now he needs to live his grief, to pass the duel that will never end. Physically resting, crying alone, assimilating that he has buried his son after giving him his last goodbye this Saturday in the mortuary in La Paz, north of Madrid, on a terrible spring morning, in a state of alarm, with limitations forced by the pandemic.

Alex’s girlfriend

One of the people Ana has joined a lot, family apart, has been Álex Lequio’s girlfriend. Carolina Monje represents for Ana the landing port of the last loves that her son felt. The young woman is also broken after losing her beloved Alex: “I love you forever and ever,” she said in a heartbreaking but very illustrative farewell that gives us an idea of ​​how it has broken inside. Ana Obregón also has her dear sisters, Celia and Amalia García Obregón. Both traveled to Barcelona to be with Ana in the final minutes of Álex.

Again this Saturday, in the Tres Cantos cemetery, they once again acted as pillars for their sister. At the cemetery, Ana Obregón, Alessandro Lequio and Carolina Monje attended the burial, but in addition to them, under the aseptic blue, green, gray and above all very black sun of the funeral home, there was much love and compassion that was given to them, perhaps with their eyes under the masks, close people, Álex’s heartbroken parents and girlfriend.